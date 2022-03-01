ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0682 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $2,115.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,082.09 or 0.99886302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00070552 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00021083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00017013 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.72 or 0.00275799 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

