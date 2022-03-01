Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKIUF shares. Scotiabank cut Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. Parkland has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

