PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.50. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

About PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. The firm’s cloud-based platform, ARiVA, offers global flight tracking, forecasts and alerts, integrated communication and collaboration, analytical tools, and landing fee management solutions.

