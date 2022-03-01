Patrick Williams Sells 11,448 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Innospec stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,264. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.61. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 360,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Innospec by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after acquiring an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

