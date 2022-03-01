Patrick Williams Sells 11,448 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Innospec stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,264. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.61. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.31.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About Innospec
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
