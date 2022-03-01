Paul Andrew Zuber Sells 2,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Andrew Zuber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. 2,260,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 112.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 851,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

