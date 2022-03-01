Paul D. Bell Acquires 12,500 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:TOST traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,019,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,040. Toast, Inc has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Toast (Get Rating)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.