Paul D. Bell Acquires 12,500 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,019,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,040. Toast, Inc has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

