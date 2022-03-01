Paul Grewal Sells 1,207 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,768,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,666. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $155.92 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

