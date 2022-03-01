Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 112.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

