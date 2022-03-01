Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.