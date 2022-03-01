PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy producer on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PDC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. PDC Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $69.05.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

