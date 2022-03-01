PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $87.00. The stock traded as high as $65.87 and last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 2765097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,610. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 157.37 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

