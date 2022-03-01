Peet DeFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35,657.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.72 or 0.06606686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,422.83 or 0.99801333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance

