Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

