Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$44.50 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.61.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 118,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,325. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -143.74, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after buying an additional 48,674 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

