Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -143.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after buying an additional 180,351 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

