Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.31

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.31 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 21.90 ($0.29). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 21.30 ($0.29), with a volume of 448,326 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.27) price target on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.38) to GBX 30 ($0.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. The firm has a market cap of £297.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.31.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

