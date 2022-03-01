Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF – Get Rating) (NYSE:PGH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Pengrowth Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 434,751 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,854.44. The firm has a market cap of C$33.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.
Pengrowth Energy Company Profile (TSE:PGF)
See Also
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.