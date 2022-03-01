Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 153.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $932,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 85.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 744.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $221.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,478.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

