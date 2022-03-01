People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 934,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 4,898,866 shares.The stock last traded at $19.64 and had previously closed at $21.08.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.01.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,268,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,730 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,107,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after acquiring an additional 60,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

