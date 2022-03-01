pEOS Market Capitalization Tops $752,754.02 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $752,754.02 and approximately $5.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.89 or 0.06711335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.19 or 0.99821657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002797 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.