PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,453.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $2,453.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00103105 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

