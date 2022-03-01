Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Acquires $39,900.00 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.54. The company had a trading volume of 290,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,880. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.66. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.