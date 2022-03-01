Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

PFGC stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 224.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,483 shares of company stock worth $796,385. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

