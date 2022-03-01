Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.75. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 23,843 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

