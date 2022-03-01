Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Perrigo stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Perrigo alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.06%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perrigo by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Perrigo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.