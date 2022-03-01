Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.Perrigo also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.57. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Perrigo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

