Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $738,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,683,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 31.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $292.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

