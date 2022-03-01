Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

