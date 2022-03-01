Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
