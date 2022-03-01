Peter R. Wall Sells 2,559 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.17. 2,274,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,208. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $146.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

