PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PetMed Express worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PetMed Express by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PetMed Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PetMed Express by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 156.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PetMed Express by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

PETS stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $565.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.