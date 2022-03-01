Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.97 ($0.07), with a volume of 38911039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

POG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.18. The firm has a market cap of £196.68 million and a PE ratio of 16.50.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

