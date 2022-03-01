Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 9.21 ($0.12). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 60,341,388 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

