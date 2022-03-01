Phala Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $65.10 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

