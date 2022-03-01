PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PharmChem stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. PharmChem has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Get PharmChem alerts:

About PharmChem (Get Rating)

PharmChem, Inc engages in the provision of integrated drug testing services. It offers the PharmChek Sweat Patch Device for its customers to test for drugs of abuse. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PharmChem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmChem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.