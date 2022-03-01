PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of PharmChem stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. PharmChem has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.
About PharmChem (Get Rating)
