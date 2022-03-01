Philip John Boon Sells 1,508 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.63. 171,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.73.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.