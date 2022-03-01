Phoenixcoin Price Down 17.4% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $753,956.54 and $297.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,900.23 or 1.00010482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00225471 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00139503 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00283731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028531 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,880,593 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

