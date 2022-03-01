Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.14

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 4421303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

