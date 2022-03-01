Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.88.

PLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Czachor acquired 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,530.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and have sold 9,685 shares worth $512,591. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

