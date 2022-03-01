Pigeoncoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,169.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $399,049.76 and approximately $11,169.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003849 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

