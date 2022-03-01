Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.89

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 528741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$298.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,716,500 shares in the company, valued at C$12,015,570. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 652,000 shares of company stock worth $459,243.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

