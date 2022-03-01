Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.75

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 1197029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82.

Pineapple Power Company Profile (LON:PNPL)

Pineapple Power Corporation PLC is a blank check company. Pineapple Power Corporation PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

