Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0021 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $927,976.63 and $166.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00221757 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003490 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00023338 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,141,670 coins and its circulating supply is 434,881,234 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

