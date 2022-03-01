Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

Shares of PINS opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $991,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Pinterest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 225,506 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

