Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Trading Down 7.4%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $137.06 and last traded at $137.06. Approximately 1,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 102,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.01.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

