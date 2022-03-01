Piper Sandler Downgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Neutral

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $325.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $370.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

NYSE:AMP opened at $299.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $213.38 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.09.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

