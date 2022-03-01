Pirate Chain Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $219.13 million and approximately $750,650.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00267801 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00074148 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00089729 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,557,702 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

