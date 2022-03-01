Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0128 on Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $395,993.81 and $2.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007251 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056673 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.00289076 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

