Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 3,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 96,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Planet Green alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Planet Green stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Planet Green worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.