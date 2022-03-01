Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Shares Down 1.6%

Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €6.00 ($6.74) and last traded at €6.10 ($6.85). 14,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.20 ($6.97).
The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.68 and its 200 day moving average is €6.23.
Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile (EPA:PVL)
Featured Articles
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.