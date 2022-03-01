Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) by 5,842.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,218 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.08% of Platinum Group Metals worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 5,328.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.85. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.